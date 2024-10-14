Adobe Just Launched An AI Video Tool That’s Worth Checking Out

Adobe is rolling out a new AI video tool in Premiere Pro called “Generative Extend.”

Adobe has announced the beta release of Premiere Pro’s first Firefly-powered video editing workflows, driven by the new Firefly Video Model (beta).

Along with performance boosts and user experience improvements, this update introduces new features like Generative Extend (beta), designed to tackle the tricky task of extending clips. It simplifies the process for video pros, helping them seamlessly fill gaps, smooth transitions, and hold shots longer for perfectly timed edits.

This is huge for creators, whether you're working on YouTube content or a full-scale production. The ability to make real-time adjustments like scene expansion or even adding extra visual effects could be a game-changer for post-production workflows.

I think this is an important addition for Adobe, most of the AI video generation tools have been offering short video clips for a while, and Adobe seems to be building on that idea with its Generative Extend.

This will be a great addition for anybody editing video that wants to extend b-roll footage just a little bit farther, or allow AI to figure out different ways to extend your footage. In this way it can almost become kind of a brainstorming tool.

Adobe’s clearly pushing towards a future where the tech does the heavy lifting, letting creatives focus on their vision rather than getting bogged down by time-consuming edits.

It’s a smart move by Adobe, especially as AI tools are becoming more mainstream across industries. And with Generative Fill, Premiere Pro is continuing to be one of the most powerful editing platforms out there.

It’ll be interesting to see how creators push the boundaries with this new tool.

