Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 Event Guide - Tickets, Lineup And More

Amsterdam Dance Event is like the Coachella of the electronic music world, but way more Euro-chic. It's not just a festival—it’s basically a takeover.

Over 1,000 events, 2,500 artists, and it runs across clubs, warehouses, you name it. Picture the whole city of Amsterdam morphing into one massive rave in multiple locations.

It’s happening in Amsterdam, Netherlands, during October 16 - 20.

It’s also where the industry flexes hard, with talks, panels, and a bunch of networking over overpriced lattes. If you're into electronic music or just wanna vibe with the global scene, this is where it's at.

The event is bringing serious heat this year, with over 1,000 events across 200 venues from October 16-20.





🌪 @CharlottedWitte and @KNTXTmusic introduce the KNTXT Turbo Club at ADE23. A 3-day pop-up club at an undisclosed location with last minute lineups...



The lineup already boasts a stacked roster of heavy hitters like Amelie Lens x Charlotte de Witte, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Four Tet, and Röyksopp, alongside some of the freshest names in electronic music.

Expect a wild variety of styles, from techno to house and everything in between. Highlights include showcases from big players like DGTL and Awakenings, plus niche acts like Bonobo, Honey Dijon, and Boys Noize. It’s gonna be a city-wide takeover, so pace yourself—there's a lot to take in.

