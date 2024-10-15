Coachella 2025 - Lineup, Rumors, Tickets & Dates

Coachella is a whole mood, like seriously. It's not just a festival, it’s an experience. First off, the lineup is always fire, right? You get the big headliners, but then you find yourself vibing to these random indie bands or DJs you didn’t even know you’d love. It’s kinda the best place to discover new music. And then, the fashion. Coachella is like a runway. Everyone’s pulling off these wild outfits, and you low-key have to bring your A-game because it’s all about the pics you take. The location is sick too. Being out in the desert, with those palm trees and the mountains in the background, especially at sunset? Total aesthetic. You’re at this massive festival but it feels like you’re in your own little world, which is kinda magical. GET TICKETS GET TICKETS AT STUBHUB Fred Again, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna are the newest lineup rumors to be added to the list. Check out our Coachella Festival Guide for a deep dive into the festival, including the latest rumors.

The dates are already locked: the weekends of April 11 -13 and April 18 - 20. Tickets are already on sale. Also, there's so much more than music. The art installations are mind-blowing, like giant sculptures and interactive spaces, so you're never bored. And the Ferris wheel! You HAVE to ride it at least once for the views. Plus, the food is next level. It's not your basic festival food, it's like, gourmet pop-up restaurants. You can literally get avocado toast, matcha lattes, and artisanal ice cream in the middle of the desert. What even? And the people, the vibes are just so chill. Everyone's there to have a good time, and you meet the coolest people. It's not just about the music or the art, it's the community, the energy.