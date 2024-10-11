EDC Las Vegas 2025 Tickets, Lineup And More - Festival Guide

The Early Owl sale for EDC Las Vegas 2025 is going down Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 AM PST, where you can snag GA+ or VIP passes! The festival experience is wild—imagine dancing under neon lights, surrounded by people dressed up like it’s the ultimate rave. Every corner has something to offer, from insane rides to immersive art, all while the world’s best DJs are throwing down tracks. It's a full-on sensory overload, but in the best way possible. Hit the buttons below to check on tickets: GET GA+ TICKETS GET VIP TICKETS General Admission's already sold out from the earlier Future Owl sale, but GA+ starts at $599, hooking you up with perks like faster entry and nice, cool restrooms. VIP is more of a splurge, starting at $969, but you get next-level perks like prime viewing spots and exclusive beauty bars. If you're trying to secure your spot, there's even a layaway option starting at just $40. What makes EDC stand out is not just the music—though with over 200 artists across nine stages, that's fire. EDC pulls you into this electric wonderland, mixing beats with art installations, carnival rides, and performances that make the whole place feel like another world. Plus, you’ve got Hotel EDC and Camp EDC to lock down your stay, so you can make the most of it without worrying about crashing elsewhere. Check out our EDC Las Vegas Festival Guide for a deep dive into the festival, including the latest rumors. The EDC Las Vegas lineup is usually announced a couple of months before the event. For 2024, it was revealed in early March, about two months ahead of the mid-May festival. Expect the 2025 lineup to drop around February or March 2025. This lineup reveal is crucial for fans, featuring over 200 artists across multiple stages, covering a wide range of electronic music genres​. To find more music festivals, hit the Space Lab Music Festival Guide.

