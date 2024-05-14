   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider 2025 Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
     
     
 
   
 
EDC Las Vegas 2025

EDC Las Vegas 2025

DATES: May 16 - 18

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
 
     
 

EDC Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC Las Vegas 2025 features a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, and Bass Music, and more. Check back for updates on tickets.

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas DATES AND LOCATION

The expected EDC Las Vegas dates for 2025 are May 16 - 18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates. It's located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Lineup

The EDC Las Vegas 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Tickets

 

Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS
 
EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

EDC Las Vegas

 

Under the Electric Sky vibes are real at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, the largest music festival in the US.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2025 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing this year.

 

Camp EDC will return for its seventh year.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of EDC Las Vegas.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS.

 

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

 

Las Vegas  nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

 

Also check out EDC Mexico, Skyline Music Festival, Beyond Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, Nocturnal Wonderland, Hard Summer, Escape Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025

 

 

 

 

What Is The EDC LAS VEGAS 2025Location?

 

EDC Las Vegas is located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025 Schedule

The EDC Las Vegas schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2025 Lineup

The EDC Las Vegas lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 