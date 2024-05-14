EDC Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC Las Vegas 2025 features a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, and Bass Music, and more. Check back for updates on tickets.

The expected EDC Las Vegas dates for 2025 are May 16 - 18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. It's located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Under the Electric Sky vibes are real at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, the largest music festival in the US.

Camp EDC will return for its seventh year.

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS.

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

EDC Las Vegas 2025 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

Las Vegas nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.

The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

EDC Las Vegas 2025 Schedule

The EDC Las Vegas schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.