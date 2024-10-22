Epic Just Launched The Fab Marketplace - Creators Need To Know This

Epic Games has just launched Fab, a unified digital content marketplace, in mid-October 2024.



It’s designed to bring together assets from Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab, ArtStation, and Quixel into one seamless platform.



For game makers, and the people that create add-ons for games, Epic Fab is probably one of your best choices right now as far as earning money.



Creators get a solid 88% revenue share—better than most other marketplaces. For those looking to scoop up Quixel Megascans for free, you’ve got until the end of 2024 before those assets move to a paid model.



Epic’s goal here is to provide a one-stop shop for creators across industries—whether you’re into game development, VFX, or virtual production, Fab’s got you covered with everything from 3D models to VFX and sound assets.



One big highlight is the integration with Unreal Engine, which means you can browse Fab directly from within the engine itself.



For now, you can migrate assets from Unreal Engine Marketplace, with Sketchfab and ArtStation following soon after. Keep an eye out if you’re a creator looking to get your content on the platform, especially with that sweet 100% revenue share offer until the year’s end.