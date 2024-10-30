Google AI Agents Delayed Until 2025

Agentic AI is the latest buzzword in the galaxy of tech. Google is like a late-night party guest who's just caught up on the last season of “AI Developments” while everyone else has moved on to the next show. Here's the gist: Google is playing catch-up in the AI game, particularly with agentic AI, which involves AI systems that can act autonomously to achieve goals. In the most recent Google earnings chat, CEO Sundar Pichai dropped a bombshell: Project Astra, Google's next big thing in AI agents, is hitting the brakes and won't roll out fully until 2025. This holdup shows Google's playing it safe, fine-tuning these AI agents that are supposed to roam freely in our digital lives, doing things before we even think to ask. Also Try: Bing AI Search Is Better Than Google’s AI Search Google AI Overviews

Google Astra

Google Veo “[Google is] building out experiences where AI can see and reason about the world around you,” he said. “Project Astra is a glimpse of that future. We’re working to ship experiences like this as early as 2025.” They're not at the front of the pack, but they're not at the back either - think of them as being in the “almost there” zone, about six months behind the current AI trendsetter, OpenAI. However, don't let that fool you. Google's still got some tricks up its sleeve. They're pushing forward with models like Gemini, which they're integrating into everything from search to your photo album. There's a lot of chatter about how they're trying to make their AI not just smarter, but more capable of working on its own, kind of like giving your AI a personality but without the risk of it developing an existential crisis. The broader sentiment is that everyone's excited, some are skeptical, and we're all waiting to see who's going to plant their AI flag on the moon of “Superintelligence.”