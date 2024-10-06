Is Ed Sheerhan REALLY Headlining Glastonbury Festival In 2025?

Ed Sheeran is looking likely to headline Glastonbury 2025, as he's currently the bookmakers' favorite with odds at 1-2.

He's reportedly in talks with festival organizers to fill a slot during his Mathematics European tour, and he may take the stage on Friday night of the five-night festival.

According to The Sun, he’s having conversations with Glasto organizers to fill the Friday Night headliner slot at the festival. Harry Styles and Cher have also been rumored for the event.

Notably, despite their reunion, Oasis seems unlikely to be part of the lineup, with Ed taking the top spot ahead of artists like Adele and Madonna who are also strong contenders for headliner positions.

Glastonbury 2025 is gearing up to be significant since the festival will take a fallow year in 2026, giving the land (and maybe all of us) a bit of a break. So, expect organizers to try to go big with their lineup before that break​.

Glastonbury Festival is a GIANT five-day festival with music, arts, and culture, and it happens in the fields of Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

It’s where massive headliners share stages with lesser-known artists, alongside circus performances, art installations, and a broad mix of food and drink options.

The festival's atmosphere is a blend of euphoric crowd energy, the unpredictability of the British weather, and a unique spirit of creativity and togetherness.