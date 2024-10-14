Lollapalooza 2025 - Lineup, Rumors, Tickets & Dates

Lollapalooza happens all weekend long, and here's the story for the upcoming event: one show over four days, with lots of Aftershows events!

Lollapalooza is honestly like the ultimate vibe. You’ve got all these insane artists across different genres, so whether you’re into indie, rap, or EDM, there’s always someone you have to see. Plus, the energy is next level. Everyone’s there just to have a good time, and the crowd really feeds off that. But the real magic is the whole experience. Grant Park’s legit gorgeous, with the city skyline behind you while you’re vibing to your favorite band. It’s like the perfect backdrop for all your Insta pics. As far as lineup, dates and tickets for 2025, we have no confirmations from the festival.

However, the expected Lollapalooza 2025 dates are July 31 - August 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. We do know that there will be a Lollapalooza in 2025 tho, this has been confirmed on the festival website.

As far as the Lollapalooza lineup, there are some good rumors floating around as to who might be performing in 2025.

Lolla has a habit of booing some of the acts that perform at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil for the Chicago festival.

With that in mind, we have Green Day, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake , Alanis Morissette, Tool and Rüfüs Du Sol as potential for some of the top acts that might appear next year.



None of these acts have performed at Lolla Chicago in recent years, living them open to a potential appearance.

At the aftershows you can catch artists doing more intimate sets around Chicago after the festival, so if you're smart, grab tickets to those too. As for the food, Chow Town has everything. It has the Chicago staples, like deep-dish pizza, but then you've got food trucks and gourmet options, so you're never just settling for a sad festival hot dog. There's even options for vegans.


