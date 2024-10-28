Meta Is Creating A Search Engine. Find Out Why.

Meta's creating its own search engine to reduce reliance on Google and Bing for its AI-powered assistant. The idea behind this is to let Meta users dig up information in a way that feels like a casual chat, providing real-time answers about current events, news, and other hot topics. Also try: Meta Brings Back Facial Recognition 3 Ways To Use Meta Movie Gen For Content Everything That Was Announced At Meta Connect 10 Best AI Startups Meta’s approach is to build a search engine that doesn’t just pull links but provides real-time answers via its AI. This would let Meta directly control the flow of data—especially when users ask about live updates or trending topics. They’re essentially making Meta AI more conversational, aiming for a seamless response system similar to what Google is doing with Gemini, but housed entirely within their ecosystem. This move positions Meta to handle its own search capabilities, to try and make sure it's not left hanging if big names like Google or Microsoft ever pull back their data access. It’s another step in Meta's push to stay in the AI game. For more technology news, hit the Spacelab Technology Guide. According to The Information, this insight comes from someone connected to the project, signaling Meta’s drive to take a more self-sufficient route in managing its AI’s information sources. Google is going all-in on its new AI model, Gemini, weaving it straight into Search to make interactions more conversational and natural. It’s a push to create a smoother, more intuitive experience that feels a bit more like chatting with a smart friend than punching in keywords.