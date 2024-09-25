Meta's just held theirConnect event, and they went all-in on hardware and AI. Quest 4 is leading the charge with better ergonomics and this new Meta Reality v2—blending the virtual and real worlds more intuitively. Orion AR Glasses will be a “full holographic” augmented reality experience. Ray-Ban smart glasses got a much-needed update. They're way more practical now, with live streaming and a better camera. Ther's a new Quest 3S model coming. BEST DEALS ON QUEST 3 BEST DEALS ON QUEST 2 On the software side, Meta's AI assistant is getting smarter and can handle more complex tasks across different apps. Horizon Worlds also got a major upgrade; it's expanding to mobile and desktop, plus they've added new social tools to keep users hooked. And get this—WhatsApp is getting serious about business with AI-driven customer service tools and more integrated shopping features. BEST DEALS ON AR SMARTGLASSES Everything That Was Announced At Meta Connect Meta Quest 4: New VR headset with improved comfort, lighter design, and sharper resolution. Includes Meta Reality v2, which blends VR and AR. Meta Quest 3S: The Quest 3S is a new model positioned as the mid-tier option between the Quest 2 and Quest 4. Orion AR Smart Glasses: The Orion AR Smartglasses will arive in 2026. AI Assistant Updates: Meta's AI assistant can now handle more complex tasks across apps, including WhatsApp and Messenger. Smart Glasses Revamp: Enhanced Ray-Ban smart glasses with higher quality cameras and live streaming functionality. Horizon Worlds Expansion: Horizon Worlds is getting more accessible, moving to mobile and desktop platforms, plus new social features. AI Avatars and Creation Tools: New AI-driven avatar customization tools with hyper-realistic and cartoon options. WhatsApp Business Boost: New tools for small businesses, including AI-generated customer service options and in-app shops. Meta Quest 2: It's getting a price drop to make it more affordable as an entry-level option for those new to VR. Meta also pushed a performance boost through software updates, so it’s still holding its own for casual users.

