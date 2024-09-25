Everything That Was Announced At Meta Connect

AI Assistant Updates: Meta's AI assistant can now handle more complex tasks across apps, including WhatsApp and Messenger.
Smart Glasses Revamp: Enhanced Ray-Ban smart glasses with higher quality cameras and live streaming functionality.
Horizon Worlds Expansion: Horizon Worlds is getting more accessible, moving to mobile and desktop platforms, plus new social features.
AI Avatars and Creation Tools: New AI-driven avatar customization tools with hyper-realistic and cartoon options.
WhatsApp Business Boost: New tools for small businesses, including AI-generated customer service options and in-app shops.
Meta Quest 2: It's getting a price drop to make it more affordable as an entry-level option for those new to VR. Meta also pushed a performance boost through software updates, so it’s still holding its own for casual users.
