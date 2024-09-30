Movement is an epic techno fest in Detroit, where the beats never stop and the vibes are pure energy. It’s like the heartbeat of the city, just pulsing with good music and good people.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting Thursday, October 24 at 12 PM EST, with options for both GA and VIP passes.

Hit the Movement Music Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Hart Plaza turns into this massive open-air club, and the energy is unreal—everyone’s there for the music, the beats, the community.

The late-night afterparties around the city are legendary! It’s like a whole techno pilgrimage.

Movement is known for celebrating Detoit’s history as the birthplace of techno music, and it always has a deep lineup of world-renowned DJs and electronic music artists, as well as emerging talent.

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, hit the Movement Festival Guide for a deep dive into the festival, including the latest rumors.

