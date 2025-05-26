     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
DATES: May 24 - 26

LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA
 

Movement Music Festival is an annual electronic dance music festival held in Detroit, Michigan, typically during Memorial Day weekend. Known for celebrating the city’s rich history as the birthplace of techno music, the festival features a diverse lineup of world-renowned DJs and electronic music artists, as well as emerging talent. Check back for updates on Movement Music Festival 2025.

 

Movement Music Festival DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Movement Music Festival 2025 dates for are May 24 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

 

Movement Music Festival Lineup

 

The Movement 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Movement Music Festival Tickets

 

Hit the Movement Music Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

It's produced by Paxahau, an event production and promotion company based in Detroit, Michigan. With deep roots in the city's electronic music scene, Paxahau has played a pivotal role in shaping and promoting Detroit as a global hub for electronic music.

 

Detroit is considered the birthplace of techno for a few reasons, which make Movement Music Festival an ideal event to capture the spirit of techno in.

 

First, Detroit was a major center of the automotive industry, and the city's industrial landscape and mechanical sounds are often cited as an influence on the development of techno music.

 

Second, the early techno scene in Detroit was heavily influenced by European electronic dance music, which was brought to the city by DJs and producers who were exposed to it while traveling abroad.

 

Hit the Movement Music Festival 2025 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Finally, Detroit was home to several influential techno artists and record labels, including Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson, and Derrick May, who are often considered the "godfathers" of techno.

 

The previous Movement Festival lineup had Richie Hawtin, Ellen Allien, Goldie, Honey Dijon, Fatboy Slim, Indira Paganotto, Chris Lake, James Blake, Solomun, Channel Tres, DJ Minx, Carl Craig (Live), Kevin Saunderson b2b Idris Elba,Will Clarke and more.

 

If you dig Movement, also try try Ultra Music Festival.

 

The Movement Music Festival 2025 lineup and Movement Music Festival 2025 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

What Is The Movement Music Festival 2025 Location?

 

Movement Music Festival is located in Hart Plaza. It's a prominent public space in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Located along the Detroit River, it serves as a central gathering spot and event space.

 

It also plays host to Detroit International Jazz Festival and the Detroit River Days.

 

The address is 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226, United States.

 

 

What are the Movement Music Festival 2025 dates?

 

The expected Movement Music Festival dates for 2025 are May 24 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2025 Schedule

 

The Movement Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2025 Lineup

 

The Movement Music Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
