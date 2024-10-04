Oasis Tickets Are Now On Sale For U.S. And Canada

Oasis tickets are finally going on sale this Friday for their North American tour, and it’s going to be huge. Cage the Elephant is opening for all of the U.S. dates.

Tickets go on sale today, October 4, via Ticketmaster.





If you’ve been waiting to hear those classic hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don’t Look Back in Anger" live, now’s your chance. The band hasn’t toured in a while, so expect tickets to go fast.

They’ve already sold out every single show in the UK, so you know these tickets will go quick.

They’ve got five massive stadium shows lined up, kicking off in Toronto on August 24.

From there, they’ll hit cities like Chicago, East Rutherford (just outside NYC), L.A., and finish up in Mexico City on September 12. Plus, they recently dropped news about a tour across the UK and Ireland too.

Make sure you're ready when they drop — grab your phone, get your coffee, and be ready to get them before they’re gone. This is a big one, so don’t sleep on it!

Oasis Tour Dates 2025

07-04 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

07-05 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

07-11 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-12 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-16 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-19 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-20 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-25 London, England - Wembley Stadium

07-26 London, England - Wembley Stadium

07-30 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-02 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-03 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-08 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-09 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-12 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-16 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

08-17 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

08-24 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium

08-28 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

08-31 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

09-06 Padadena, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

09-12 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

09-27 London, England - Wembley Stadium

09-28 London, England - Wembley Stadium

Excitement has been building ever since Liam teased the new album on social media, responding to a fan with, “It’s in the bag, mate.” Now, with recording hints from last year, it looks like the album will drop alongside their 2025 arena tour.