Oasis Tickets Are Now On Sale For U.S. And Canada

Oasis tickets are finally going on sale this Friday for their North American tour, and it’s going to be huge. Cage the Elephant is opening for all of the U.S. dates.
Tickets go on sale today, October 4, via Ticketmaster.
If you’ve been waiting to hear those classic hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don’t Look Back in Anger" live, now’s your chance. The band hasn’t toured in a while, so expect tickets to go fast.
They’ve already sold out every single show in the UK, so you know these tickets will go quick.
They’ve got five massive stadium shows lined up, kicking off in Toronto on August 24.
From there, they’ll hit cities like Chicago, East Rutherford (just outside NYC), L.A., and finish up in Mexico City on September 12. Plus, they recently dropped news about a tour across the UK and Ireland too.
Make sure you're ready when they drop — grab your phone, get your coffee, and be ready to get them before they’re gone. This is a big one, so don’t sleep on it!
07-04 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium
07-05 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium
07-11 Manchester, England - Heaton Park
07-12 Manchester, England - Heaton Park
07-16 Manchester, England - Heaton Park
07-19 Manchester, England - Heaton Park
07-20 Manchester, England - Heaton Park
07-25 London, England - Wembley Stadium
07-26 London, England - Wembley Stadium
07-30 London, England - Wembley Stadium
08-02 London, England - Wembley Stadium
08-03 London, England - Wembley Stadium
08-08 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08-09 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08-12 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08-16 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park
08-17 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park
08-24 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium
08-28 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
08-31 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
09-06 Padadena, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium
09-12 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
09-27 London, England - Wembley Stadium
09-28 London, England - Wembley Stadium
Excitement has been building ever since Liam teased the new album on social media, responding to a fan with, “It’s in the bag, mate.” Now, with recording hints from last year, it looks like the album will drop alongside their 2025 arena tour.