  October Music Festival Guide  

October music festivals are kinda perfect, honestly. The weather’s cooler, so you’re not sweating like crazy, and the fall vibes with all the leaves and stuff just hit different.

A lot of festivals lean into it too, with seasonal food and those cozy autumn lights, which makes the whole experience even better.

And Halloween festivals!

Plus, it’s like the last big fest push of the year, so the energy’s high. Artists seem to go all out, and the lineups are pretty solid—everything from indie bands to EDM. The combo of great music and that laid-back fall mood just makes October festivals a great way to end the season.





Here’s a guide to the best music festivals happening in October. To find more music festivals, hit the Space Lab Music Festival Guide.





ACL Fest

(October 4- 6 and 11 - 13)

Austin, Texas, USA

ACL Fest is a massive music festival in Austin, Texas, featuring diverse lineups from rock to hip-hop and indie across multiple stages. Held over two weekends in October, it combines top-tier performances with the laid-back, creative vibe of Austin’s music scene.

Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights and more.

Goldrush Fest

(October 4-5)

Avondale, AZ

Goldrush Fest is an immersive music festival in Arizona that blends EDM, hip-hop, and wild west-inspired vibes. With vibrant stages and a party atmosphere, it offers a unique desert experience for music lovers.

Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Ganja White Night, SLANDER, Black Tiger Sex Machine (The Anime Show) and more.

Tecate Supremo

(October 5)

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Tecate Supremo is a vibrant music festival in Mexico, showcasing top Latin and international artists across genres like rock, pop, and hip-hop. Known for its high-energy atmosphere, it brings together diverse music fans for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Monterrey. Reyno, Bruses, Los Estrambóticos, Los Esquivel, Charlie Rodd, Kendall Peña and more.

Palm Tree Festival

(October 5-6)

Dana Point, CA

Palm Tree Festival in California is a tropical-inspired music festival featuring laid-back performances from top artists in EDM, pop, and indie. Set against a scenic backdrop, it combines great music with beachy, relaxed vibes for the ultimate summer festival experience. Martin Garrix, OneRepublic, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Cannons, Harry Hudson, ayokay and more.

Aftershock Festival

(October 10-13)

Sacramento, CA

Aftershock Festival is a rock and metal music festival in Sacramento, California, showcasing heavy-hitting performances from legendary and rising bands. Known for its intense energy, it’s a must-attend for fans of hard rock and metal, offering a loud and unforgettable experience.

Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe and more.

Tomorrowland Brasil

(October 11-13)

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Tomorrowland Brasil is a premier electronic music festival known for its immersive stages and world-class DJ performances. Set in a stunning tropical location, it brings together fans from all over the world for an epic celebration of dance music and vibrant festival culture.

Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Axwell, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas and more.

Amsterdam Dance Event

(October 16 - 20)

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Europe

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is a leading electronic music conference and festival, bringing together top DJs, producers, and fans from around the globe. With events spread across the city’s iconic clubs and venues, it’s the ultimate destination for dance music and industry networking.

Honey Dijon, Four Tet, Peggy Gou, FJAAK, Brutalismus 3000, Major League DJz, The Martinez Brothers and more.

When We Were Young Festival

(October 19)

Las Vegas, NV

When We Were Young Festival is a nostalgic celebration of emo, pop-punk, and rock, featuring iconic bands from the 2000s alongside newer acts. Held in Las Vegas, it’s a dream event for fans looking to relive the golden era of alternative music.

Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Simple Plan, We The Kings, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday and more.

III Points

(October 18-19)

Miami, FL

III Points is an eclectic music and arts festival in Miami, blending cutting-edge electronic, hip-hop, and indie acts with immersive art installations. Known for its experimental vibe and forward-thinking performances, it’s a hub for creativity and culture in the heart of the city. Massive Attack, Justice, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Rick Ross and more

Suwannee Hulaween

(October 24-27)

Live Oak, FL

Suwannee Hulaween is a unique festival in Florida, combining jam bands, electronic music, and incredible art in the enchanting surroundings of the Suwannee River. With its Halloween-themed atmosphere, it delivers a magical experience filled with music, costumes, and creative vibes deep in nature.

The String Cheese Incident, The Bobby Weir Incident, Sublime, Tipper, Chris Lake.and more.

Haunted Fest Columbus

(October 25)

Columbus, OH

Haunted Fest Columbus is a Halloween-themed music festival that brings top EDM artists to Ohio for a night of electrifying performances. With spooky decorations and costumes, it’s the ultimate Halloween party for dance music fans looking to celebrate in style.

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), NGHTMRE, Eliminate, CELO, Saymyname​ and more.

The Fest

(October 25-27)

Gainsville, FL

The Fest in Gainesville, FL, is a punk rock festival that brings together underground bands and passionate fans for a weekend of high-energy shows. Known for its DIY spirit and tight-knit community vibe, it’s a must-attend for punk, emo, and hardcore music lovers.

Hot Water Music, The Bouncing Souls, Streetlight Manifesto, Matt and Kim, Superchunk and more.

Boo! Seattle

(October 25-26)

Seattle, WA

Boo! Seattle is a Halloween-themed EDM festival that delivers thrilling performances from top DJs alongside spooky decor and immersive experiences. With a vibrant crowd and high-energy beats, it’s the perfect way for electronic music fans to celebrate Halloween.

Kaskade, Afrojack, Illenium, Rezz, Slander, and more.

Escape Halloween

(October 25 - 26)

San Bernardino, California, USA

Escape Halloween is a massive electronic music festival in Southern California, featuring top-tier EDM artists and a hauntingly immersive atmosphere. Known for its elaborate Halloween-themed stages, costumes, and spine-chilling production, it’s the ultimate spooky rave experience for dance music lovers.

Martin Garrix, Illenium, deadmau5, Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki), Fatboy Slim and more.

Get Freaky

(October 25-27)

Salt Lake City, UT

Get Freaky is a Halloween-themed EDM festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, featuring a mix of top DJs and rising electronic artists. With spooky visuals, creative costumes, and high-energy performances, it’s a must-attend for dance music fans looking to celebrate Halloween in style.

RL Grime, Slander, Baauer, Crankdat, Jason Ross B2B Trivecta and more.

Freaky Deaky

(October 26-27)

Austin, TX

Freaky Deaky is a Halloween-themed electronic music festival in Texas, featuring an electrifying lineup of top EDM artists and spooky stage production. With its eerie atmosphere, vibrant costumes, and nonstop beats, it’s a thrilling experience for dance music fans ready to party through Halloween weekend.

deadmau5, Subtronics, Chase & Status, Andy C, Liquid Stranger​ and more.

One Musicfest

(October 26-27)

Atlanta, GA

One Musicfest is a premier urban music festival in Atlanta, celebrating a diverse lineup of hip-hop, R&B, and soul artists. Known for its vibrant energy and cultural unity, it brings together fans for a weekend of unforgettable performances and community vibes.

Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire and more.

Scream Edmonton

(October 26)

Edmonton, AB

Scream Edmonton is a Halloween-themed electronic music festival, featuring top DJs and immersive spooky visuals. With its high-energy beats, eerie atmosphere, and costumed crowd, it’s the ultimate Halloween party for EDM fans in Canada.

Fisher, Subtronics, Gordo, Illenium, Nicky Romero​ and more.

Voyage Music Festival

(October 25-26)

Simpsonville, SC

Voyage Music Festival is an electronic music event in Kentucky, featuring a mix of top EDM artists and immersive production. Set against a scenic backdrop, it offers a high-energy experience with captivating visuals and a festival atmosphere perfect for dance music lovers.

The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa, Cheat Codes, Louis The Child, Rafasan and more.

Levitation

(October 31-November 3)

Austin, TX

Levitation in Austin, TX, is a psychedelic music festival that features a diverse lineup of rock, experimental, and indie artists. Known for its mind-bending performances and immersive visuals, it’s a must-attend for fans of underground and boundary-pushing music.

The Jesus Lizard, Slowdive, Osees, The Black Angels, Tycho and more.

