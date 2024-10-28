Primavera Sound 2025 Lineup, Tickets and Dates

Primavera Sound is the ultimate music playground if you’re into big festival vibes.

It’s located in Barcelona and you’ll find everything from legendary rock bands to the hottest electronic acts and indie bands.

Imagine a massive beachside setup with stages dotted around, each one pulling you into a different music world. It’s become a kind of cultural rite of passage for festival fans, mixing old-school icons with fresh sounds.

Tickets go on sale at 11 AM CET on October. 28, with access lasting for 24 hours or until tickets sell out.

Hit the Primavera Sound tickets section below for details and access to passes:

It’s not just a lineup – it’s a whole mood.

Primavera nails the “something for everyone” feel, with artists across genres that actually complement each other. You get to see big names and indie darlings on the same stages, and the setlists flow so well, it’s like they’re handpicked for the coolest, most adventurous listeners.

The festival is really good at spotlighting artists before they blow up, so you get bragging rights, too.

The 2025 Primavera Sound lineup has Amelie Lens, Beabadobee, Beach House, Chappel Roan, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, FKA Twigs, Fontaine’s DC, Haim, Idles, Jamie xx, LCD Soundsytem, Michael Bibi, Paul Kalkenbrenner, Sabrina Carpenter, Spiritualized (performing Pure Phase), Stereolab, Jesus Lizard and more.

You can check out the full lineup poster farther below.

Imagine late nights by the Mediterranean with music fans from all over the world. You’re sipping on a drink, and hopping from stage to stage.

Primavera’s location gives it a chill, breezy vibe but still keeps the energy high. You’ll see beach views, taste street food, and bump into people who love music as much as you do. It’s packed but not overwhelming, with plenty of cool spots to recharge between sets.

