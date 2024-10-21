TikTok #ElectronicMusic Is Now Live In The U.S.

TikTok is rolling out its #ElectronicMusic hub worldwide.

It originally was released in the UK back in 2022, but now it’s live in places like the U.S., Europe, and Australia. The timing’s perfect too—it’s all happening around Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), so expect a ton of curated content from both rising stars and big-name electronic artists.

It’s a digital hangout spot for DJs, producers, and fans to remix tracks, share beats, and just vibe.

The stats are wild—there’s been a 70% spike in electronic music vids on TikTok, with genres like trance, techno, and DnB blowing up. Plus, breakout artists like Jazzy and Adam Port are getting tons of exposure.

So if electronic music’s your thing, you definitely wanna check out TikTok’s expanding hub, especially now that it’s in more places than ever.

From the TikTok announcement “#ElectronicMusic is one of the most celebrated genres on TikTok. From Ireland’s Jazzy becoming the first woman to top the Irish charts in 14 years with ′Giving Me’, Kenya Grace’s global smash hit ’Strangers′ dominating the charts to Chase & Status securing their first-ever UK No. 1 with ′BACKBONE’, driving a resurgence of drum and bass in the UK. We’re officially expanding around the globe, coinciding with Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), one of the world’s most important festivals for electronic music.”

This comes on the heels of TikTok Music recently saying it’s hitting the pause button on November 28, 2024. So clearly the end of TikTok Music doesn’t mean the end of music on TikTok, just a new strategy.

After struggling to compete with the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, TikTok is calling it quits on its own streaming service. Users have until October 28 to export their playlists before the music stops.

Moving forward, TikTok is tuning into its “Add To Music App” feature.

This lets you save songs you discover on TikTok directly to your playlists on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. The company believes this shift will better serve artists and the music industry by driving engagement on established music services instead of trying to beat them at their own game.