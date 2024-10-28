TikTok Has An Agreement With UnitedMasters So It Can Grow As A Music Platform

TikTok has teamed up with UnitedMasters in a multi-year partnership that’s aiming to level up opportunities for independent artists.

UnitedMasters will make its entire music catalog accessible on TikTok, meaning creators get fresh tracks to feature, and indie musicians on UnitedMasters get way more visibility on a global stage.

The move includes adding tracks to TikTok's Commercial Music Library, opening doors for artists to get featured in brand campaigns with the 70+ million companies on TikTok's platform.

What we're seeing here is the continued evolution of TikTok having the ability to be a music platform in addition to being a social media platform. It has launched the careers of many DJs and musicians, and looks to be solidifying that for its future.

Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters' CEO, is hyped about it, saying this deal empowers artists to own their careers without needing a traditional record label. It’s a pretty big step for indie music, giving UnitedMasters artists a shot at the viral fame that TikTok’s proven it can deliver, from underground sounds to chart-toppers​.

TikTok has continued to be one of the top mobile apps, and recently it rolled out its #ElectronicMusic hub worldwide. It’s a digital hangout spot for DJs, producers, and fans to remix tracks, share beats, and just vibe. TikTok’s also has apartnership with Universal Music Group that gives UMG artists a bigger spotlight on the app, while TikTok boosts its support for fair artist revenue and copyright protection. This comes on the heels of TikTok Music recently saying it’s hitting the pause button on November 28, 2024. So clearly the end of TikTok Music doesn’t mean the end of music on TikTok, just a new strategy.