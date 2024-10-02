WhatsApp Has New Filters + Backgrounds For Video Calls

WhatsApp is stepping up its video call game with fresh filters and backgrounds to help users personalize their chats. The update brings 10 filters, like “Black & White” and “Prism Light,” plus 10 backgrounds ranging from practical (“Office”) to scenic (“Beach”).

The update is designed to make video calls more personal and fun.

Filters and backgrounds let users customize their experience, while the “Touch up” and “Low Light” features help improve appearance and lighting. It makes video chats more engaging and less awkward, especially for remote work and virtual hangouts.

Beyond the visuals, they’ve added “Touch up” and “Low Light” features to enhance your look and fix bad lighting. So, no more awkward video calls in dimly lit rooms.

You can access the new effects during video calls by tapping the icons in the top-right corner. These updates are rolling out for both one-on-one and group calls in the coming weeks.

This follows August’s event planning feature, which lets you organize meetups straight from your group chats.



