Lots Of New WhatsApp Updates

New WhatsApp updates include a significant redesign of its interface.



The update brings a cleaner, more minimal look, with revamped icons and a darker dark mode for better contrast. The navigation bar has been shifted to the bottom of the screen for Android users, aligning more with iOS.



Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing features like saving contacts directly within the app and adding new options for its Channels feature, including voice messages and polls, enhancing the user experience across platforms.



The add contacts feature allows for contacts from any device, not just your primary phone. You can manage contacts through the web client, Windows PCs, and eventually, other linked devices.



And here’s the exciting part: WhatsApp is inching closer to usernames, meaning you won’t have to share your phone number to connect with people. Meta says this will add a layer of privacy, letting you share a username instead.



The updates are rolling out gradually, with usernames coming down the line. WhatsApp has been on a roll lately, after crossing a major user retention milestone, also adding features like improved video calling and passkey support on iOS.