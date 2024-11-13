Coinbase Launched COIN50 Index



Coinbase has recently launched the Coinbase 50 Index (COIN50), which serves as a new benchmark for the cryptocurrency market, akin to the S&P 500 for traditional stocks.

The COIN50 Index is designed to track the performance of the top 50 digital assets listed on Coinbase, providing a comprehensive view of the crypto market's performance.

This index includes major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE), with Bitcoin being capped at a maximum of 50% of the index weight to ensure diversification.

As of its launch, the index is heavily weighted towards Bitcoin at approximately 50%, with Ethereum following at about 28%. Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin also feature prominently within the index.

The index was developed in partnership with Coinbase Asset Management and Market Vector Indexes, leveraging three years of experience in digital asset indices.

Eligible users can trade COIN50 through a perpetual futures contract (COIN50-PERP) with up to 20x leverage. This is available on Coinbase International Exchange for institutional users and on Coinbase Advanced for retail users, but only in jurisdictions outside the US, UK, and Canada.

Assets included in COIN50 are vetted based on token economics, blockchain architecture, and security, excluding stablecoins and privacy coins to ensure investability.

This launch reflects Coinbase's aim to provide investors with a tool to gauge the broader market's performance, especially as the crypto industry matures and seeks to attract more institutional interest.

The index is expected to evolve with market changes, rebalancing quarterly to reflect shifts in market capitalization and include or exclude assets based on their performance and relevance.