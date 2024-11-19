Mistral Has New AI Models And Chat Features

French AI startup Mistral just rolled out a bunch of updates to its platform, sharpening its tools to compete with heavyweights like OpenAI and Google.



First, Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot now supports web searches, complete with inline citations, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.



They’ve added Black Forest Labs’ Flux Pro model for image generation. Flux Pro has proven to be an incredibly effective tool for image creation.

It’s also added a new “Canvas” feature—think of it as a playground for creating and editing content, from website mockups to data visualizations.



You can use it to create documents, presentations, code, mockups and more. This makes it good tool for anyone juggling creative or technical projects who wants to tweak things on the fly.



Le Chat’s new tricks don’t stop there. It can now analyze big PDF files and images, summarizing content that includes graphs, equations, and other tricky formats.



And if that wasn’t enough, Mistral introduced shareable, automated workflows for tasks like invoice processing and expense reporting—features they’re branding as AI “agents.”



All these new capabilities are free while the platform remains in beta.



Mistral’s updates aren’t just about keeping up with the competition; they’re about carving out a spot for smaller players in a market dominated by tech giants.



For users, it means access to cutting-edge tools without the usual price tag (for now). Whether you’re a designer, a data analyst, or just someone who’s curious about AI, these new features offer plenty to explore.