Perplexity Just Launched A ‘Buy With Pro’ Feature

Perplexity has a new feature that lets Pro subscribers in the US purchase products directly from its AI search engine.



When you search for a product on Perplexity, Pro users will see a “Buy with Pro” button that takes care of the entire checkout process using saved shipping and payment details.

And yep, free shipping is included on everything you snag this way. If the product you’re after isn’t available for direct purchase, you’ll be redirected to the merchant’s site to wrap things up.



On top of that, Perplexity is rolling out an AI-powered “Snap to Shop” tool.



Think of it like Google Lens but with a shopping twist—take a photo of a product and get instant answers about it.



For now, this feature is limited to Pro subscribers. Perplexity’s already been letting Pro members do visual searches that aren’t tied to shopping, so this is just leveling up that experience.



If you’re not shelling out for the $20/month Pro plan, you’re not completely left in the dust.



Non-Pro users in the US will still get access to new AI-powered product cards that pop up during searches. These cards will show you images, prices, and AI-generated summaries of key features and reviews, making your online window-shopping a little more streamlined.