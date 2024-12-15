Google Has Plan to Make AR Cool and Actually Useful

Google is making a significant return to the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) arena with the introduction of Android XR, a new operating system tailored for "extended reality" devices like headsets and smart glasses.



Google's finally diving headfirst into AR and VR like it means it this time—so here's hoping we get more world-changing tech and fewer half-baked moonshots destined for the Google Graveyard.



It’s a collaborative effort with Samsung and other hardware manufacturers, aiming to challenge existing players such as Meta and Apple.



The use of AI is attempting to make interactions with these devices more natural, so that using them is easy and becomes a seamless part of daily life.



Android XR Operating System: A New Frontier



Android XR is designed to support a spectrum of experiences, from fully immersive virtual reality to augmented reality overlays that enhance the real world.



Google plans to integrate immersive versions of its popular apps—Maps, Photos, YouTube—into this platform, alongside a multitasking-capable version of Chrome.



A standout feature is the incorporation of Google's Gemini AI, which facilitates natural language interactions, making the user experience more intuitive and engaging.



Mixed-Reality Headset with Samsung: Project Moohan



In partnership with Samsung, Google is developing a mixed-reality headset codenamed "Project Moohan," slated for release in 2025.



This device is expected to offer high-fidelity displays and an enhanced user experience at a price point significantly lower than Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro.



The collaboration aims to leverage advancements in AI to create more natural and conversational interactions, positioning the headset as a competitive alternative in the emerging XR market.



AI-Powered Smart Glasses



Google is also prototyping AI-powered smart glasses that use the Gemini voice assistant.

Think real-time translations, contextual awareness, and enhanced navigation with Google Maps.



By offloading processes to a paired smartphone, they promise “all-day” battery life, making them a practical tool for daily use (Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories, Nreal Light, and Lenovo ThinkReality A3 also do this).



This development signifies a substantial leap toward realizing the vision of accessible and practical smart glasses.



Prices



However, specific pricing details for both the mixed-reality headset and the AI-powered smart glasses have not been disclosed yet.