Google’s Veo 2 Aims for Pixar, But Lands Between Tech Demo And A Fever Dream

  
     
   
     
 

Google DeepMind just dropped Veo 2, its latest video-generating AI, promising sharper, more realistic visuals and longer clips than OpenAI’s Sora. 

 

Veo 2 might still make cartoon dogs with dead eyes, but hey, even Pixar started somewhere—and AI video creation is just getting warmed up.


Veo 2 has improved physics, sharper textures, and better camera control. 


Think realistic light effects, smoother motions, and Pixar-esque animations. 



Veo 2 shows how AI might shape the future of video production. 


From indie creators to Hollywood, the tech promises new creative tools—though the ethical and legal implications are still playing catch-up.


It’s not perfect—and DeepMind acknowledges it struggles with coherence, intricate details, and avoiding awkward visuals, like blending backgrounds or lifeless eyes.


DeepMind’s approach involves working with creators like Donald Glover and the Weeknd to refine the tool.


Safety measures include watermarking via SynthID and filtering for explicit content, but challenges like deepfakes and copyright debates persist.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
