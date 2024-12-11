New Instagram Trial Reels Are A Way of Letting You Fail Quietly Before Anyone Notices

Instagram is rolling out a new feature called “Trial Reels,” and they let creators test-drive their Reel ideas with fresh audiences before showing them to their followers.

Why? Because creators want to experiment without risking a mass unfollowing every time they try something that’s not a trending meme. See farther below for 5 creative ideas on how you can use Test Reels.

This opens the door for creators to explore fresh ideas and connect with new audiences, all without worrying about disrupting their established vibe.



They’re experimental posts that are shown exclusively to non-followers at first, giving creators a safe space to try something new without the fear of tanking their engagement metrics with their regular audience.

For creators, this lowers the stakes for trying out bold or experimental content and could open the door to discovering new audiences without alienating their core followers. It’s Instagram’s way of saying, “Go ahead, take that creative leap—we got you.”

Here’s how it works: after publishing a trial reel, creators will get engagement stats like views, likes, comments, and shares roughly 24 hours later.

Starting today, the feature is rolling out to eligible creators worldwide and will be fully available in the coming weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators) You’ll find the “Trial” toggle right before publishing a reel, and once live, the trial reel lives alongside your drafts—visible only to you. Don’t worry; your followers won’t see these trials on your grid, reels tab, or in their feeds.

These insights help decide whether the reel is worth sharing with their followers or if it’s better left as an experiment. For those who like to keep things automated, Instagram can even share the trial reel for you if it hits a certain threshold of views within 72 hours.



5 Creative Ideas On How You Can Use Test Reels

Test Niche Content Themes

Creators can explore new topics or styles they’ve always wanted to try—like cooking tips or travel vlogs—without worrying about confusing their core audience. It’s a low-risk way to pivot or expand your brand. Soft Launch New Series

Thinking of starting a recurring series? Trial reels let you gauge interest in the concept before committing to a full rollout, so you know if your audience is craving “Monday Motivation” or “Fashion Friday.” Experiment with Humor

Not sure if your quirky sense of humor will land? Use trial reels to test jokes, sketches, or memes with new audiences to see what sticks (and avoid crickets from your usual followers). Poll for Feedback

Create interactive trial reels with open-ended questions or polls to get insights on what viewers want to see next. It’s a clever way to co-create with your audience while keeping your main feed polished. A/B Test Creative Ideas

Release two variations of similar trial reels with different edits, music, or hooks to see which gets the best engagement. It’s like having your own mini focus group to refine your content strategy.