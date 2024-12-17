MidJourney Now Organizes Your Creativity Better Than You Do. New Mood Boards Are Kind Of Genius.

MidJourney just dropped some fresh updates that could shake up how we create AI-generated images, making the whole process feel more intuitive and personal.



Think Pinterest-like mood boards and support for multiple custom AI models – tools that promise to make AI art more streamlined and tailored to you.



MidJourney’s new mood boards and custom models are like giving AI a Pinterest addiction—your chaotic creativity gets organized and upgraded.



Users can organize images into specific themes, styles, or vibes, creating visual reference points that serve as a foundation for their next AI-generated art.



This isn’t just for creative pros – it’s an easy way for anyone to gather ideas, organize aesthetics, and direct their AI creations more effectively.



You can now use several custom AI image models simultaneously. Before this, working with MidJourney meant sticking to one model per project.



Creators can mix and match different models to fine-tune results and bring more nuanced visions to life. Think of it like layering filters on your favorite photo app, but with more artistic control.



These updates are part of a bigger trend of making AI tools more user-friendly and flexible.



Mood boards could simplify the often-messy brainstorming process and provide beginners with a starting point for creativity. For professionals, organizing and sharing ideas with your team just got a whole lot easier.



Meanwhile, supporting multiple models addresses a long-standing limitation for digital creators.

The ability to combine models means AI art won’t feel so one-size-fits-all. It’s a win for artists, marketers, and anyone experimenting with AI tools – whether you’re creating concept art, designing branding visuals, or just seeing what weird prompts you can dream up.