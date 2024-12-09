OpenAI's Sora Is Out: AI Video Creation for When You’re Feeling Spielberg but Living Netflix Budget

OpenAI has officially launched Sora, its text-to-video AI model, moving it out of research preview and making it accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries.

Sora might not win an Oscar yet, but hey, it’s giving us all a shot at Spielberg-level creativity from the comfort of our couches.

It democratizes video creation, enabling any of us—from seasoned filmmakers to casual users—to produce dynamic content without extensive resources or expertise.

Users can generate videos up to 20 seconds long in various resolutions and aspect ratios, using text prompts, images, or existing videos.

This advancement could revolutionize storytelling, marketing, and education by making high-quality video production more accessible.

Sora’s Key Features

Video Generation: Create videos up to 20 seconds long in 1080p resolution, with options for widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios.





Asset Integration: Extend, remix, and blend existing images or videos, or generate entirely new content from text prompts.





Storyboard Tool: Precisely specify inputs for each frame to craft detailed narratives.

Community Feeds: Explore Featured and Recent feeds showcasing creations from other users.

Sora Subscription Details

ChatGPT Plus: Included at no additional cost, allowing up to 50 videos per month at 480p or fewer at 720p resolution.





ChatGPT Pro: Offers increased usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations, with tailored pricing expected early next year. While Sora represents a significant leap in AI-driven video generation, it has limitations, such as occasional unrealistic physics and challenges with complex actions over extended durations.

OpenAI plans to address these issues and make the technology more affordable and widely available in the future.