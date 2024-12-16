YouTube Voice Replies Are A Way to Say It Like You Mean It—Literally





YouTube is testing a new way for creators to connect with their audience—by using their voice.



If you’re part of the experiment, you’ll notice a sound wave icon when replying to comments.



Tap it, record your voice reply, and post it as a comment. For now, this feature is limited to creators responding to comments on their own channels through the YouTube app on iOS.



But here’s the good news: everyone—viewers and creators alike—can listen and engage with these voice replies.



YouTube is giving creators a chance to prove their voice notes aren’t just for annoying friends—here’s hoping it turns comment sections into connection hubs, not voicemail nightmares.



It's always been said that people on social media will make comments that they would never make if they were face to face with the person that they’re responding to.



This still isn't face to face contact, but actually having someone say something out loud might actually bring more civility to the comments.



Now people have to post hates in their own voice comment which will create an entirely different outcome of accountability.



This experiment is rolling out to a small group of creators in the U.S., and the goal is to see if voice replies can foster more authentic and meaningful interactions between creators and their communities.



It’s all about making conversations feel less like text on a screen and more like a real connection.