New iPhone 17 Air Details - Apple’s Slimmest Flex Yet

Apple wants to shake up its iPhone lineup with some bold design changes aimed at reigniting consumer excitement. Here's what's reportedly in the pipeline:



Thinner, More Affordable iPhone 17 Air



Starting as early as next year, Apple plans to introduce an iPhone model that's slimmer than the current 8-millimeter thickness, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.



The design is expected to come with a simplified camera system, making it a more budget-friendly option compared to the Pro models.



Apple remembered that people like exciting new gear—not just incremental updates—so maybe 2026 is the year we all start folding iPhones and iPads.



Foldable Devices on the Horizon



Apple is also developing two foldable devices:



Foldable iPhone: A smaller device that unfolds to a display larger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering a compact yet expansive user experience.

Foldable iPad: Reports of a foldable iPad are coming from super-credible people, to be released ideally in 2026 or later.



These foldable designs have faced technical challenges, espicially with hinges and flexible display covers, causing delays.



In recent years, iPhone sales have plateaued, with only minor updates failing to compel users to upgrade.



By introducing these fresh designs, Apple is hoping to rejuvenate its iPhone street cred as an innovative item.



Apple's innovation spree isn't limited to iPhones.



The company is exploring a more affordable version of its Vision Pro VR headset, potentially powered by the iPhone, to address sluggish sales attributed to the current model's high price.



If you're an Apple enthusiast or in the market for a new device, these developments suggest more options tailored to varying needs and price points.

Whether you prioritize ultra-portability, cutting-edge design, or a balance between cost and features, Apple's upcoming lineup aims to offer something for everyone.