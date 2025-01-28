Apple iOS 18.3 Guide

Apple's latest iOS 18.3 update is rolling out, bringing a mix of enhancements and a few notable tweaks to your iPhone experience.

Here's a breakdown of what's new and why it matters to you.

Visual Intelligence Gets Smarter

For those sporting the iPhone 16 lineup, Visual Intelligence is getting better.

You can now point your camera at a poster or flyer, and your iPhone will recognize dates and events, allowing you to add them directly to your Calendar.

Planning your social life just got a tech upgrade.

Additionally, your device can now identify a broader range of plants and animals, making nature walks a bit more informative.

Notification Summaries: A Temporary Pause

Apple has temporarily disabled AI-generated notification summaries for news and entertainment apps after some hiccups with inaccurate summaries.

While this feature is on hold, you'll receive standard notifications from these apps, ensuring you get the full story without any AI misinterpretations.

Apple Intelligence Now On by Default

With iOS 18.3, Apple Intelligence—Apple's suite of AI-powered features—is enabled by default for new users and those upgrading.

This means features like AI notification summaries and Visual Intelligence are ready to go out of the box. If you're not keen on these enhancements, you can easily turn them off in Settings under “Apple Intelligence & Siri.”

Quality of Life Improvements

Apple has addressed a pesky issue in the Calculator app.

Now, when you tap the equals sign repeatedly, it will repeat the last operation, a handy feature for quick calculations.

Additionally, a bug causing the keyboard to disappear during typed Siri requests has been fixed, ensuring smoother interactions.

Why It Matters

These updates make your iPhone more intuitive and your daily tasks more seamless.

Whether it's smarter event planning through Visual Intelligence or a more reliable Calculator app, iOS 18.3 is designed to upgrade your user experience.