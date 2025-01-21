Instagram Just Launched a CapCut Rival—So Now You Can Edit Reels Without Leaving the App

Instagram is stepping up its game with the introduction of 'Edits,' a new mobile video editing app designed to rival ByteDance's CapCut. For creators, Edits can be a platform to create high-quality videos without needing third-party tools. It will have advanced editing features and performance analytics within Instagram's ecosystem simplifies the content creation process, making it more accessible and efficient. It was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Edits can provide creators with a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance their video content. Key Features of Edits: Enhanced Video Capture: Record videos up to 10 minutes in length, with options for higher-quality recordings, including HDR and 1080p.





Advanced Editing Tools: Utilize a timeline for precise clip-level editing, auto-enhance features, and effects like green screen, overlays, and transitions.





Inspiration Hub: Access a dedicated tab showcasing trending audio insights and a real-time overview of popular content within the app.





Draft Management: Store and manage drafts in one place, with the ability to share them with friends and other creators directly from the app.





Performance Analytics: Gain insights into your content's performance, including metrics like total and average watch time, follower engagement, and skip rates. Edits is set to launch on the iOS App Store on March 13th, 2025. This move comes as Instagram positions itself to fill the void left by CapCut, which, along with TikTok, faced operational disruptions in the U.S. due to regulatory challenges.