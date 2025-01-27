Threads Gets Ads—Because Even the Chillest Feeds Need to Pay Rent

Meta is officially flipping the switch on ads in Threads, a move that’s been in the pipeline since the platform’s launch.

The company just announced it’s testing advertising in the Threads feed, starting with a select group of advertisers. If the trial goes well, expect a broader rollout soon.

So your feed might feel a little less zen—but at least brands are footing the bill for your endless scrolling now.

This is the next logical step for Threads. Meta’s not in the business of running ad-free social platforms forever (just look at Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp).

If you’re a brand, this could open up a new way to reach users in a fast-growing app that’s still relatively ad-light compared to its competitors.

If you’re a regular user, this means your feed will start looking a little more like Instagram’s—with sponsored posts blended into your scrolling experience.

Right now, the ads will look just like regular Threads posts, meaning they’ll pop up in your feed with the same visual format as organic content.

That’s a familiar play from Meta, designed to make advertising feel as natural (or as unintrusive) as possible.

The test is rolling out to advertisers who already run campaigns on Instagram, making it easy for brands to extend their reach onto Threads without extra work.

Threads is growing fast, but engagement is the real test. Meta is betting that by rolling out ads gradually, it can build a sustainable revenue model without alienating users who came to the app for a simpler, less cluttered alternative to X (formerly Twitter).

So, will people will stick around once ads become a regular part of the experience.

History with Meta's platforms suggest that people will whine about it, we might even see some useless #deletethreads posts, but people will put up with it.