Meta Gives Threads Some Much-Needed Upgrades—And They’re Actually Useful

Meta is throwing cash at TikTok creators to get them onto Instagram and Facebook, but its X rival, Threads, is playing a different game—one that’s all about making life easier for creators, brands, and power users who need better tools to manage their presence. Threads might not be the hottest app in the room, but at least it’s getting the kind of upgrades that make creators’ lives easier—because who doesn’t love a social network that actually listens to its users? Instagram head Adam Mosseri just announced a fresh batch of features for Threads, including post scheduling and expanded Insights—both essentials for anyone trying to grow an audience. The new scheduler is accessible from the three-dot menu in the composer, and it will let users pick a date and time for their posts, which then land in the drafts folder until they go live. But here’s where it gets interesting: Compared to competitors like X, Bluesky, and Mastodon, Threads is carving out a niche with features that subtly set it apart. One of those is a new markup tool for reshared posts, letting users add their own creative spin. It’s a curious addition—after all, most users who want to annotate something tend to do it on screenshots of articles, not directly on Threads posts. There’s not exactly a widespread demand for this, but Meta might be betting that the more ways users can tweak and personalize content, the more engaged they’ll be. The bottom line is that these updates show that Threads is still evolving and, more importantly, that Meta is serious about turning it into a real competitor. For creators and brands, better analytics and scheduling tools mean less friction in managing content. And while the markup tool might feel a little random, it’s another way Meta is experimenting with what Threads can be.