Oracle, Microsoft, and the TikTok Saga: What’s Actually Happening?

The TikTok ownership drama is back, and this time, it’s Oracle and Microsoft circling the action. If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve been here before—back in 2020, when the Trump administration pushed for a U.S. company to take control of TikTok’s American operations. That plan fizzled out, but fast-forward to 2024, and the battle over TikTok’s future in the U.S. is heating up again. The Verge is reporting that there's a 75-day reprieve for the app to stay working. NPR reported “Under the deal now being negotiated by the White House, TikTok's China-based owner ByteDance would retain a minority stake in the company, but the app's algorithm, data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle, which already provides the foundation of TikTok's web infrastructure.” What’s Going On? TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers for years over national security concerns. The fear is that the Chinese government could access data from TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users. While TikTok has repeatedly denied this, arguing that its data practices are in line with industry standards, skepticism hasn’t gone away. Now, Oracle—which already hosts TikTok’s U.S. user data—has reportedly been in talks to expand its role, possibly taking over its recommendation algorithm or even acquiring a larger stake. Meanwhile, Microsoft, which attempted to buy TikTok in 2020, is back in the mix, potentially eyeing another bid. Why It Matters If you’re a TikTok user, the short answer is: your For You Page could change—possibly in ways you won’t love. If Oracle or Microsoft gains more control, it could mean new rules for how content is recommended or even changes to TikTok’s core experience. For the broader tech industry, this is yet another example of how geopolitics and Big Tech are colliding. The U.S. government has ramped up efforts to curb Chinese influence in tech, banning Huawei from key networks, restricting AI chip exports, and now, once again, scrutinizing TikTok. For Microsoft, this could be a way to boost its consumer tech footprint, especially since it’s mostly known for cloud computing and enterprise software these days. Oracle, on the other hand, isn’t exactly known for social media, but it has a long-running partnership with TikTok and might see this as a way to solidify its role in cloud infrastructure. What’s Next? TikTok is still operating as usual, but pressure is building. The Biden administration pushed ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. business or face a ban. If a sale does happen, expect months (if not years) of negotiations, legal battles, and political posturing before anything is final. For now, keep scrolling—just don’t be surprised if the TikTok you know starts to look a little different.