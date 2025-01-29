   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES CYBER SECURITY   CRYPTO   MARKETING
 
     
     
 
     
 

Threads Just Got Image Tagging—Here’s Why That Matters For You

  
     
   
     
 

Meta Threads is rolling out image tagging, a small but meaningful upgrade that makes posts more interactive and easier to find.

 

If you’ve ever been frustrated by not being able to tag friends in a photo (like you can on Instagram or X), this change brings a familiar social media staple to Threads.

 

 

Tagging people in images does two key things: it boosts engagement and improves discovery.

 

If someone gets tagged, they get a notification, which means more eyes on a post.

 

For brands, creators, or just social users who want their content to spread, it’s a simple way to increase reach.

 

It also makes it easier to keep up with conversations—if you see a tagged photo of yourself, you’re more likely to jump in.

 

 

Bigger Picture

This move is another step in Threads' effort to make itself a true X alternative.

 

While it’s still missing some major features (like a proper trending section or DMs), adding small but essential tools like image tagging helps keep the platform competitive.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 