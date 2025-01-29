Threads Just Got Image Tagging—Here’s Why That Matters For You

Meta Threads is rolling out image tagging, a small but meaningful upgrade that makes posts more interactive and easier to find.

If you’ve ever been frustrated by not being able to tag friends in a photo (like you can on Instagram or X), this change brings a familiar social media staple to Threads.

Tagging people in images does two key things: it boosts engagement and improves discovery.

If someone gets tagged, they get a notification, which means more eyes on a post.

For brands, creators, or just social users who want their content to spread, it’s a simple way to increase reach.

It also makes it easier to keep up with conversations—if you see a tagged photo of yourself, you’re more likely to jump in.

Bigger Picture

This move is another step in Threads' effort to make itself a true X alternative.

While it’s still missing some major features (like a proper trending section or DMs), adding small but essential tools like image tagging helps keep the platform competitive.