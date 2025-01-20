X and Bluesky Just Launched Video Feeds—Because TikTok Creators Will Need New Platforms

In a bold play that could shake up the social media landscape, X and Bluesky have both unveiled dedicated video feeds, seizing the moment as TikTok's future in the U.S. hangs in the balance.

With TikTok facing potential bans and operational hurdles, these platforms are stepping up to capture the attention of video-hungry users.

X has introduced a “Video Tab” for U.S. users, marked by a play button nestled between the Grok and notification icons.

At the time of publishing this article, it was being rolled out in the mobile app only, and progressively to deifferent users. So if you don't see it yet, keep watching.

Tapping this launches an immersive video feed reminiscent of TikTok's endless scroll, offering personalized content across various genres like sports, entertainment, and news.

Not to be outdone, Bluesky has rolled out customizable video feeds. Users can now swipe through video-only timelines tailored to specific hashtags, effectively creating niche communities within the platform.

This update also adds a trending video feed under the search tab, making it easier to discover popular content.

With TikTok's status in the U.S. uncertain due to regulatory pressures, users and creators are exploring alternatives. X and Bluesky's new video features aim to fill any potential void, offering familiar yet distinct experiences. For users, this means more options to consume and share video content without relying solely on TikTok. For creators, these platforms provide new avenues to reach audiences, potentially mitigating the impact of TikTok's challenges.

In essence, as TikTok navigates its uncertain path, X and Bluesky are positioning themselves to be the next go-to platforms for short-form video content, ensuring users have alternative spaces to engage and express themselves.