Photoshop’s New Mobile App Brings Big Features to Small Screens

Adobe just dropped a mobile Photoshop app that actually feels like Photoshop—so congrats, your phone is now a tiny, expensive magic wand.

This one actually brings the real deal—AI tools, pro editing features, and all the fancy design tricks you’d expect from the desktop version.

It syncs with Photoshop on the web, so you can start a project on your laptop and finish it on your phone without losing your mind.

It’s live on iPhone today, while Android users are stuck in the waiting room until “later this year,” according to Adobe.

Some of the heavy-hitter tools—Object Select, Magic Wand, Content Aware Fill, Clone Stamp, and the Remove Tool—are paywalled behind a $7.99/month or $69.99/year subscription.

That premium plan also unlocks light and dark mode, advanced blend modes for more control over transparency and effects, plus deeper integration with Photoshop on the web, including AI-powered features like Generate Similar and Reference Image.

Adobe has had a mobile version of Photoshop for years—Photoshop Express—but this new app is a much bigger deal. Express is more of a casual editing tool, like Picsart or Facetune, while the new Photoshop app is built to be a legit mobile counterpart to the full desktop experience.

Even if you stick with the free version, you still get solid tools like the Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layers, selections, and blending features.

It also plugs right into Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Express, Lightroom, and Fresco, and comes with access to Adobe Stock assets. Plus, Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand AI tools are included—so yeah, it’s got some serious horsepower.

If you’re already paying for Photoshop, you automatically get premium access on mobile too.

Adobe’s keeping quiet about the future of Photoshop Express, even though it’s still floating around with a $4.99/month premium plan.

With so many Adobe editing apps in the mix, things could get a little messy—but at least Photoshop on mobile finally feels like Photoshop.