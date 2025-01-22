Creator Gear: Kanto Ren Desktop Speakers

Okay, so here’s the thing—if you’re like me and spend half your life at your desk editing, creating, or vibing to music while pretending to work, the Kanto REN speakers are it.

First off, they look sick—none of that “tech that screams tech” vibe.

Just clean, matte finishes that don’t clash with your minimalist plant-and-MacBook aesthetic.

The real kicker tho is the sound. These speakers legit make your workstation feel like a mini studio.

They’ve got Bluetooth 5.3 for quick connects, a USB-C input for when you’re editing audio and want zero lag, and HDMI ARC in case you sneak a Netflix break.

There’s also a subwoofer output if you’re extra like me and need that bass to vibe out to good music while I’m in an extended state of flow.

They’re simple, they’re versatile, and they make your desk setup feel way cooler than it probably should.

With modern features like HDMI ARC for effortless TV integration, sound modes for late-night Netflix binges, and Bluetooth 5.3 for those impromptu Spotify sessions, REN is here to make your workspace or living room sound incredible.

The Kanto REN is a powered speaker system that combines the simplicity of a soundbar with the accuracy of a DSP-controlled stereo setup, seamlessly integrating with modern TVs via HDMI ARC to deliver a home theater-like experience. Key Features: HDMI ARC with CEC: Allows seamless TV integration, enabling control via your TV remote without the need for additional receivers or remotes.





Sound Modes: Includes Vocal Boost to enhance dialogue clarity and Night Mode to reduce low frequencies for comfortable late-night viewing.





Automatic Subwoofer Integration: When a subwoofer is connected, REN automatically filters sub-bass frequencies from its 5.25” aluminum woofers, allowing them to focus on midrange frequencies with minimal distortion.





Versatile Connectivity: Offers Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming, USB-C supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz for desktop use, optical input for WiFi network streamers, and analog inputs (RCA and 3.5mm AUX) for various devices.





Remote Control: The included remote allows you to swap left and right channels, disable auto power-down, dim the front LED, and control playback across different inputs, enhancing everyday usability.



Specifications: Drivers: 1” silk dome tweeters and 5.25” aluminum concave cone woofers.





Amplifier: Class D with 200W peak power (100W RMS).





Frequency Response: 50Hz – 22kHz.





Inputs:

HDMI ARC with CEC



USB-C (supports up to 24-bit/96kHz)



Optical (TOSLINK)



Bluetooth 5.3



RCA



3.5mm AUX





Outputs:

Subwoofer output



USB charge port (5V 1A)





Dimensions: Each speaker measures 7” W x 8.5” D x 10.9” H (17.8 x 21.5 x 27.7 cm).





Weight: Active speaker: 9.9 lb (4.5 kg); Passive speaker: 8.6 lb (3.9 kg). The REN speakers are available in multiple matte finishes, including black, white, gray, orange, and blue, allowing them to complement various décors. Priced at $599.99 USD, the Kanto REN offers a comprehensive and versatile audio solution suitable for both home theater setups and general music listening.