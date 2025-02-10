   
 
What To Expect From The Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 Launch

  
     
   
     
 

If you’ve ever thought, “Man, I wish my earbuds could tell me when I’m about to pass out at the gym,” then good news—Apple’s Beats brand is dropping the Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11, 2025, for $250.

 

These aren’t just a minor refresh; the Powerbeats Pro 2 are getting a sleeker, more vertical design and packing Apple’s H2 chip for better noise cancellation.

 

 

The real flex is the built-in heart rate monitoring, so you can track your workouts without strapping on a separate device.

 

Plus, they’re coming in fresh new colors, including a bold Electric Orange—because why not make a statement while sweating through leg day?

 

But Apple isn’t stopping there. Alongside these next-gen workout buds, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to make its debut next week.

 

It’s basically an iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 mashup, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, USB-C (finally), a single 48MP camera, and Apple’s first in-house 5G modem.

 

Powered by the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, it’s even rumored to support Apple Intelligence, meaning budget iPhone users might actually get a taste of AI-powered features.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
