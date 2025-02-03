Apple’s PowerBeats Pro 2 Are Finally Here—And They Pack Some Surprises

After months of teasers (and some not-so-subtle product placements on athletes), Apple’s Beats brand has finally unveiled the PowerBeats Pro 2.

For fans of Beats and high-performance earbuds, this is a long-awaited upgrade—and Apple isn’t holding back.

The second-gen PowerBeats Pro will officially launch on February 11 with a $250 price tag.

They come loaded with Apple’s H2 chip (just like the latest AirPods), promising better noise cancellation and improved audio performance.

The biggest new feature is probaly the built-in heart rate monitoring—a first for Apple outside of its smartwatch lineup.

Beats is also adding a splash of personality this time, introducing new color options, including an eye-catching orange.

If you’re looking for premium fitness-focused earbuds with some Apple ecosystem perks, this might just be worth the wait.