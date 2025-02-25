Do LaB Just Unveiled Its Coachella 2025 Lineup, and It’s a Flex

Do LaB’s 2025 Coachella lineup is like a perfectly curated festival fever dream—big names, surprise sets, and enough good names to keep you on your toes.

Check out the full Do Lab lineup farther below.

Coachella is happening April 11-13 and 18-20, and as always, they’re bringing the heat to an already hot desert.

It's easily one of Do LaB’s biggest swings yet.

You can still find tickets to Coachella via AXS and StubHub.

Also try:

Coachella Festival Guide

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

Check out Anderson .Paak’s DJ alter ego, DJ PEE .WEE, UK powerhouses RUDIM3NTAL and Skepsis are linking up for a back-to-back, and TOKiMONSTA is set to flex her curatorial skills.

Tycho (DJ set) will bring the atmosphere, while Snakehips and What So Not promise a future bass throwdown.

Detroit house mainstay MK is also going B2B with a yet-to-be-revealed special guest, keeping the mystery levels high.

For two decades, Do LaB has been the wildcard at Coachella—the place where some of the festival’s most unexpected, high-energy moments go down.

It’s got that rare mix of intimacy and chaos, where global heavyweights and rising stars throw down sets that feel straight-up legendary in the moment.

Last year, Billie Eilish pulled a fast one with a surprise set, and if you’ve been around long enough, you might’ve caught DJ sets from RÜFÜS DU SOL and ODESZA before they were selling out stadiums.

Beyond Coachella, this is just a taste of what’s coming for Do LaB’s main event—Lightning in a Bottle.

Happening May 21-25 at Buena Vista Lake, the five-day experience will once again mix top-tier music with immersive art, wellness spaces, and forward-thinking non-music programming. If Do LaB at Coachella is the warm-up, Lightning in a Bottle is the full trip.

You can still find tickets to Coachella via AXS and StubHub.