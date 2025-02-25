   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
MUSIC NEWS TOURS FESTIVAL NEWS         STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Do LaB Just Unveiled Its Coachella 2025 Lineup, and It’s a Flex

  
     
   
  Photo by Jamie Rosenberg  
   
 

Do LaB’s 2025 Coachella lineup is like a perfectly curated festival fever dream—big names, surprise sets, and enough good names to keep you on your toes.

 

Check out the full Do Lab lineup farther below.

 

Coachella is happening April 11-13 and 18-20, and as always, they’re bringing the heat to an already hot desert.

 

It's easily one of Do LaB’s biggest swings yet.

 

You can still find tickets to Coachella via AXS and StubHub.

 

 

 

 

Also try:

Coachella Festival Guide

 

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

 

Check out Anderson .Paak’s DJ alter ego, DJ PEE .WEE, UK powerhouses RUDIM3NTAL and Skepsis are linking up for a back-to-back, and TOKiMONSTA is set to flex her curatorial skills.

 

Tycho (DJ set) will bring the atmosphere, while Snakehips and What So Not promise a future bass throwdown.

 

Detroit house mainstay MK is also going B2B with a yet-to-be-revealed special guest, keeping the mystery levels high.

 

For two decades, Do LaB has been the wildcard at Coachella—the place where some of the festival’s most unexpected, high-energy moments go down.

 

It’s got that rare mix of intimacy and chaos, where global heavyweights and rising stars throw down sets that feel straight-up legendary in the moment.

 

Last year, Billie Eilish pulled a fast one with a surprise set, and if you’ve been around long enough, you might’ve caught DJ sets from RÜFÜS DU SOL and ODESZA before they were selling out stadiums.

 

Beyond Coachella, this is just a taste of what’s coming for Do LaB’s main event—Lightning in a Bottle.

 

Happening May 21-25 at Buena Vista Lake, the five-day experience will once again mix top-tier music with immersive art, wellness spaces, and forward-thinking non-music programming. If Do LaB at Coachella is the warm-up, Lightning in a Bottle is the full trip.

 

You can still find tickets to Coachella via AXS and StubHub.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 