Discord’s New ‘Ignore’ Feature Lets You Mute Annoying People Without the Awkward Fallout

Finally, a way to ghost people on Discord without the full-on exorcism—Ignore lets you mute the noise without summoning unnecessary drama.

Blocking someone on Discord can feel like setting off a digital nuke—sometimes justified, but also kinda messy.

Enter Ignore, a new low-key way to mute annoying people without making it a whole thing.

They won’t get a notification, they won’t know they’ve been Ignored, and most importantly, you won’t have to deal with their nonsense.

Using it is easy: head to their profile, tap the triple-dot menu, and hit Ignore (same spot as Block).

Once it’s on, their messages and notifications disappear from your world, and you’ll see less of them across Discord.

Unlike blocking, though, they can still see your profile and even message you—you just won’t see it unless you decide to unhide them. It’s the perfect solution for when you need space but don’t want to start a whole digital cold war.

Discord says this feature is all about giving people, especially teens, a way to step back from toxic interactions without making it obvious.

On top of that, the company is teaming up with OpenAI, Google, and Roblox to launch ROOST, a non-profit dedicated to building open-source tools for detecting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).