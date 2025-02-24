Perplexity’s Building a Web Browser, Because Search Alone Wasn’t a Big Enough Flex

Perplexity’s throwing its hat into the web browser ring, because apparently reinventing search wasn’t enough—ambitious, slightly chaotic, but hey, we love to see it.

In a post on X on Monday, the company opened sign-ups for its upcoming browser, Comet—though details are scarce, and there’s no launch timeline yet.

Comet will face stiff competition, to put it lightly.

Chrome dominates, and there’s no shortage of third-party browsers vying for attention, many packed with AI features, like ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, Google Gemini and more.

Perplexity is likely banking on its search engine’s growing user base to give Comet an early edge.

This takes a page out the Google playbook, as over the years Google developed a search engine, a browser and a platform with the Android OS.

Now, AI companies are wanting the create their own ecosystem out of a series of platforms.

We're in a totally new era that's being defined week by week, and it's exciting.

The company has been expanding aggressively, rolling out a “deep research” tool this month to rival OpenAI, Google, and xAI, following the launch of an AI assistant for Android and an API for AI search in January.