Photoshop for iPhone Lets Creators Edit Like a Pro on the Go

Adobe recently dropped a new Photoshop app for iPhone, bringing legit image editing tools to your pocket.

We’re talking layers, masking, and even Firefly-powered Generative Fill—so you can tweak and remix your photos on the go without being chained to a laptop.

It's getting a lot of buzz—it’s sitting at a solid 4.4 stars on the App Store with around 62,800 reviews, so people are definitely giving it a shot.

A lot of users are vibing with the clean, intuitive interface and the fact that core Photoshop tools actually work well on mobile.

The app is built to be super intuitive, making it easy for both newbies and seasoned pros to jump in. It also syncs with Photoshop’s web and desktop versions, so you can start a project on your phone and finish it on your laptop (or vice versa).

Android users, hang tight—your version is coming later this year.

The free version gives you the basics—Spot Healing Brush, layers, selections, masks, and even some Adobe Stock assets.

If you want the power user stuff like Object Select, Magic Wand, Content-Aware Fill, and Clone Stamp, you get that with a subscription for $7.99/month or $69.99/year.

But if you’re already paying for Photoshop, you get the premium features at no extra cost. 😃

Adobe’s clearly betting on a future where more creatives are editing straight from their phones.

Whether you’re casually tweaking pics for the ‘gram or working on something more serious, this update makes pro-level editing way more accessible—anytime, anywhere.