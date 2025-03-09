   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES CYBER SECURITY   CRYPTO   MARKETING
 
     
     
 
     
 

Photoshop for iPhone Lets Creators Edit Like a Pro on the Go

  
     
   
     
 

Adobe recently dropped a new Photoshop app for iPhone, bringing legit image editing tools to your pocket.

 

We’re talking layers, masking, and even Firefly-powered Generative Fill—so you can tweak and remix your photos on the go without being chained to a laptop.

 

It's getting a lot of buzz—it’s sitting at a solid 4.4 stars on the App Store with around 62,800 reviews, so people are definitely giving it a shot.

 

A lot of users are vibing with the clean, intuitive interface and the fact that core Photoshop tools actually work well on mobile.

 

The app is built to be super intuitive, making it easy for both newbies and seasoned pros to jump in. It also syncs with Photoshop’s web and desktop versions, so you can start a project on your phone and finish it on your laptop (or vice versa).

 

 

Android users, hang tight—your version is coming later this year.

 

The free version gives you the basics—Spot Healing Brush, layers, selections, masks, and even some Adobe Stock assets.

 

If you want the power user stuff like Object Select, Magic Wand, Content-Aware Fill, and Clone Stamp, you get that with a subscription for $7.99/month or $69.99/year.

 

But if you’re already paying for Photoshop, you get the premium features at no extra cost. 😃

 

Adobe’s clearly betting on a future where more creatives are editing straight from their phones.

 

Whether you’re casually tweaking pics for the ‘gram or working on something more serious, this update makes pro-level editing way more accessible—anytime, anywhere.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 