Aphex Twin Just Curated a Massive Playlist for Supreme—You Need to Hear This

Aphex Twin just dropped a nearly 200-track playlist for Supreme, because of course he did. Listen to it farther below.

Dubbed [mostly mellow], the sprawling selection dips into everything from Joe Meek and Simple Minds to Severed Heads, Brian Eno, Squarepusher, and Marvin Gaye.

There’s Delia Derbyshire, The Beach Boys, Burial, and Ragga Twins in the mix too, plus one Aphex original—"XMAS_EVET1N"—and eight gems from the freshly unearthed BBC Radiophonic Workshop archives. You can stream it now on Spotify and YouTube.

This comes hot on the heels of Supreme’s collab with Richard D. James, a clothing drop featuring jackets, hats, jerseys, and tees splashed with imagery from Windowlicker and Come to Daddy.

Meanwhile, James' latest release, Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023), landed in December—a surprise compilation of deep cuts and rarities.