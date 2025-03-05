Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2025: Two Days, Endless Bangers—Find Out Who’s Playing What Stage

Beyond Wonderland SoCal is this insane, neon-drenched, Alice in Wonderland-inspired rave that goes down every year in Southern California.

The lineup is stacked this year. Friday brings Deadmau5, Excision, Duke Dumont, RL Grime, and Yellow Claw. Saturday goes hard with Seven Lions, Illenium, Zeds Dead, SVDDEN DEATH, and Kompany.

Friday leans into festival anthems and bass, while Saturday has more variety, from trance (Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk) to techno (Reinier Zonneveld, Space 92). House heads get Justin Jay and Walker & Royce.

Both days hit, but Saturday feels stronger overall.

It’s a dream world with trippy stages, massive art installations, and a lineup packed with EDM heavyweights—think house, bass, trance, and everything in between.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

Click here to see the full Beyond Wonderland stage lineup or just scroll down farther below.



Beyond Wonderland nails that perfect balance between full-throttle rave energy and straight-up fantasy.

The production is next level—huge LED displays, crazy pyrotechnics, and performers straight out of a storybook. Plus, Insomniac knows how to throw a party, so the sound, lighting, and vibes are always on point.

Also try:

Beyond Wonderland Festival Guide

Spacelab Music Festival Guide



Picture this: you’re walking through a glowing rabbit hole, surrounded by neon mushrooms, fire-breathing sculptures, and costumed dancers who look like they just stepped out of a fever dream.

Beyond Wonderland Lineup

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices: