Beyond Wonderland has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. Check back for Beyond Wonderland 2025 updates!

The Beyond Wonderland 2025 dates are March 28-29, located at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

The Beyond Wonderland 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

This festival includes stages like The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW’s Sea of Wonder.

In addition to the stages, Insomniac hosts a nightly, indoor after party from 2am to 6am.

Traveling to Beyond Wonderland SoCal is easy: you can get Metrolink’s $20 Insomniac Weekend pass, which will get you between LA Union Station and the San Bernardino Downtown station, including every stop in between.

Departures have been extended to return from San Bernardino until 2:45am.

Shuttles are also available to and from the festival from various locations across Southern California (LA, Riverside, Orange County, Ontario, and the San Fernando Valley).

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Calvin Harris, Rezz, Alesso, Dillon Francis, Excision, NGHTMRE, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lorenzo, Diesel (aka Shaq), Grimes, Slander, Zeds Dead and more.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

What Is The BEYOND WONDERLAND Location? Beyond Wonderland is located at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

Beyond Wonderland 2025 Schedule

The Beyond Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.