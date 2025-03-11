Bluesky Gets a Video Boost: Now You Can Post 3-Minute Clips Without Feeling Rushed

Bluesky finally realized that one-minute videos just weren’t cutting it—so now you get three whole minutes to be funny, insightful, or just slightly less rushed.

Bluesky just leveled up—now you can post three-minute videos instead of being stuck with the old one-minute cap. This upgrade is rolling out with Bluesky version 1.99, which also adds a new DM filter so you can approve or reject messages from randos before they hit your inbox.

With longer videos, Bluesky is inching closer to what X (formerly Twitter) and Threads already offer. X lets non-paying users upload clips up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds, while Threads goes all in with a five-minute limit.

Another new feature, “Chat Requests,” works a lot like X’s Message Requests. You’ll see a banner at the top of your inbox, and when you tap in, you can check out DMs from people you don’t follow.

Bluesky’s version even gives you a heads-up if the sender has mutuals with you.

And muting annoying accounts? Way easier now. Instead of digging through someone’s profile, you can just hit the three-dot menu under their post and tap “Mute account.” Simple.