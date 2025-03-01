Bonnaroo 2025: A Lineup So Stacked, Your Playlist is Jealous

Bonnaroo 2025 is stacking the deck with top-tier artists, a wild new soundstage, and after-hours sets that might just rewire your brain—so yeah, it’s looking like a solid summer decision to hit Bonnaroo this year.

Bonnaroo 2025 is set for June 12-15 in Manchester, Tennessee, bringing another stacked lineup and immersive festival experience.

Bonnaroo tickets are available via Frontgate Tickets and Stubhub.

New this year is the Infinity Stage, a three-dome, 360° spatial audio setup designed to make music feel like it’s moving through you. Festival director Brad Parker calls it “surround sound on steroids.” No artist lineup yet, but expect big things.

After Hours keeps the party going with Dom Dolla, Glass Animals, Justice, and Megadeth. Arcade Fire is throwing down something called Santa Pirata, which sounds mysterious in the best way.

The main lineup is massive. Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier lead, plus Queens of the Stone Age, Avril Lavigne, and a three-night residency from King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

Tickets are on sale now, with payment plans starting at $25 down. If you’re thinking about going, now’s the time to lock it in. You can get tickets via Frontgate Tickets and Stubhub.

